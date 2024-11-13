Bouchard scored a goal on eight shots, added two assists and blocked three shots in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Islanders.
One of Bouchard's helpers came on the power play. He had been held off the scoresheet over the first four games in November before this slump-breaking performance. The 25-year-old defenseman has been a little streaky in 2024-25, but he's still managed four goals, 10 points (two on the power play), 46 shots on net, 33 blocked shots and a plus-4 rating through 16 appearances.
