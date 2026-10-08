Bouchard scored twice on four shots, added a power-play assist and went plus-4 in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Ducks.

Bouchard was right in the middle of the Oilers' five-goal second period. The 26-year-old defenseman is the first blueliner to cross the 10-point mark this year, doing so with six goals, five assists, 16 shots on net and a plus-10 rating over four appearances. There's been no slow start on offense in Edmonton this season, and Bouchard's strong play cements his status as one of the top blueliners in the league.