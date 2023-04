Bouchard notched a power-play assist in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Kings.

Bouchard has collected three goals and 12 assists over his last 15 contests. He helped out on a Ryan Nugent-Hopkins tally in the second period of Tuesday's win. Bouchard is up to six goals, 30 helpers, 151 shots on net, 93 hits, 68 blocked shots and an even plus-minus rating through 78 appearances.