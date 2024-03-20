Bouchard notched an assist and three shots on goal in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Canadiens.

Bouchard had the secondary helper on an Adam Henrique tally in the second period. The assist, which was Bouchard's fifth over the last four games, got him to 50 helpers on the year. The 24-year-old defenseman has added 15 goals, 177 shots on net, 90 blocked shots and a plus-25 rating in a breakout campaign. While his defensive lapses occasionally get him into trouble, Bouchard's got a high floor with a role on the top power-play unit.