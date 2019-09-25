Oilers' Evan Bouchard: Reassigned to AHL Bakersfield
Bouchard was reassigned to AHL Bakersfield following Tuesday's 4-2 loss to the Coyotes.
Bouchard did not play in the contest. The 19-year-old defenseman showed well in rookie camp, but Mark Spector of Sportsnet.ca believes general manager Ken Holland would like Bouchard to get his first professional experience in the minors. The 10th overall pick from 2018 may get called up later in the season, but it's unlikely he will contribute much, if at all, at the NHL level this season.
