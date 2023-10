Bouchard recorded two assists and one shot in the Oilers' 6-1 win over the Predators on Tuesday.

Bouchard picked up helpers on Zach Hyman's goal and Leon Draisaitl's second power-play goal. This performance gives the Canadian defenseman four points in three games on the season. Bouchard should be amongst the league leaders in points for defenceman this season, quarterbacking the lethal Oilers' power play.