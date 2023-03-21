Bouchard notched an assist, two shots on goal and two blocked shots in Monday's 5-4 overtime win over the Sharks.

Bouchard helped out on the first of Mattias Ekholm's two tallies in the contest. Over his last eight outings, Bouchard has a goal, eight assists and a plus-4 rating. The 23-year-old appears to have benefited from Ekholm's steadying presence on the second pairing. Bouchard is up to 30 points, 139 shots on net, 84 hits, 64 blocked shots and a plus-1 rating through 71 games.