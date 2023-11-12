Bouchard notched a power-play assist, two shots on goal and two blocked shots in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Kraken.

Bouchard set up the second of Zach Hyman's three goals in the game. This was Bouchard's third helper over the last four games. The defenseman is up to 12 points (seven on the power play) while adding 43 shots on net, 17 blocked shots and a minus-5 rating through 13 appearances this season.