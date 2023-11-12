Bouchard notched a power-play assist, two shots on goal and two blocked shots in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Kraken.
Bouchard set up the second of Zach Hyman's three goals in the game. This was Bouchard's third helper over the last four games. The defenseman is up to 12 points (seven on the power play) while adding 43 shots on net, 17 blocked shots and a minus-5 rating through 13 appearances this season.
More News
-
Oilers' Evan Bouchard: Musters helper in loss•
-
Oilers' Evan Bouchard: Earns power-play helper•
-
Oilers' Evan Bouchard: Scores third goal•
-
Oilers' Evan Bouchard: Good for three points in Minnesota•
-
Oilers' Evan Bouchard: Deposits power-play goal•
-
Oilers' Evan Bouchard: Record two assists in win•