Bouchard collected two power-play assists in a 3-2 overtime loss to LA in Game 3 on Friday.

Bouchard extended his scoring streak to six contests, contributing three goals and eight points in that span. During the regular season, he had eight goals and 40 points in 82 outings. Bouchard's two helpers Friday were recorded midway through the second period to put Edmonton up 2-1, but the Oilers failed to maintain that lead.