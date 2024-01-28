Bouchard notched an assist in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Predators.

Bouchard entered Saturday on a four-game point drought, matching his longest of the season. The 24-year-old has been less of a key figure with the Oilers being less power-play reliant during their 16-game winning streak. Bouchard is still enjoying a strong season -- he's matched his career high with 43 points while adding 121 shots on net, 61 blocked shots, a plus-11 rating and 20 power-play points over 45 contests.