Bouchard posted a power-play assist, three shots on goal and two hits in Saturday's 3-2 shootout win over the Kings.

Bouchard helped out on Connor McDavid's tally early in the second period. The defenseman has three points over his last two outings to follow a four-game drought. Overall, he's up to 35 points (17 on the power play, 99 shots on net, 46 blocked shots and an even plus-minus rating through 33 contests in a top-four role.