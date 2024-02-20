Bouchard added three assists and a plus-1 rating in Monday's 6-3 win over Arizona.

Bouchard's trio of assists extends his point streak to four games, a run over which he has three goals and nine points. The 24-year-old defender already set career-best marks in goals and assists this season with 14 and 39, respectively, topping his previous best totals of 12 goals and 32 assists. His production has been power-play fueled, with 24 of his 53 points coming with the man advantage.