Oilers' Evan Bouchard: Ripples twine Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Bouchard scored a goal on four shots in Wednesday's 2-1 overtime win over the Flyers.
Bouchard's offense has continued to be steady this month with five points over six outings in November. Overall, he has three goals, nine assists, 25 blocked shots, 49 shots on net, 10 PIM and a minus-9 rating over 18 contests. The Oilers have won two games in a row and may be building some momentum, which should help Bouchard improve his weaknesses while adding to his offense.
More News
-
Oilers' Evan Bouchard: Earns two points in overtime win•
-
Oilers' Evan Bouchard: Distributes three assists•
-
Oilers' Evan Bouchard: Mixed results in loss•
-
Oilers' Evan Bouchard: Finally gets first point of season•
-
Oilers' Evan Bouchard: Cashes in big time•
-
Oilers' Evan Bouchard: Puts up assist Saturday•