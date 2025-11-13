Bouchard scored a goal on four shots in Wednesday's 2-1 overtime win over the Flyers.

Bouchard's offense has continued to be steady this month with five points over six outings in November. Overall, he has three goals, nine assists, 25 blocked shots, 49 shots on net, 10 PIM and a minus-9 rating over 18 contests. The Oilers have won two games in a row and may be building some momentum, which should help Bouchard improve his weaknesses while adding to his offense.