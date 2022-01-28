Bouchard scored a goal on four shots, levied three hits, blocked two shots and added two PIM in Thursday's 3-2 shootout win over the Predators.

Bouchard struck at 14:48 of the second period, and his goal was the last one in regulation. The defenseman has tallied three times in the last three games, giving him nine goals for the season. The Ontario native is up to 22 points, 96 shots, 57 blocks, 38 hits, 18 PIM and a plus-1 rating through 39 contests overall. He's seeing time on the top power-play unit with Tyson Barrie (upper body) on injured reserve, making Bouchard an intriguing short-term option in fantasy.