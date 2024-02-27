Bouchard scored a goal and added an assist in Monday's 4-2 win over the Kings.

With the Oilers down 2-1 in the second period, Bouchard assisted on Leon Draisaitl's power-play marker from the point to tie the game. He added the game-winning goal on his own in the third frame off a trademark blast from inside the blue line for his 15th goal of the year. This was his 14th multi-point game of the season. Bouchard continues to be a valuable asset on the Oilers' top power-play unit, earning 26 of his 56 points this season with the man advantage.