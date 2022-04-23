Bouchard scored a goal on four shots, blocked three shots, went plus-3 and added two hits in Friday's 6-3 win over the Avalanche.

Bouchard put the Oilers ahead briefly at 4:03 of the second period, though the Avalanche answered just 15 seconds later. The defenseman has a goal and two helpers in his last two games. The 22-year-old is up to 11 tallies, 41 points, 193 shots on net, 103 blocked shots, 76 hits and a plus-8 rating in 77 outings. With Darnell Nurse (lower body) leaving Friday's game early, Bouchard may be asked to pick up the slack on defense going forward if the former misses time.