Bouchard lit the lamp in overtime in Saturday's 2-1 win over the Canadiens.

Bouchard unleashed his patented "Bouch-bomb" to score in overtime from a Connor McDavid assist on the power play. It took him six shots on net and a team-leading 27:01 TOI to get a goal past Sam Montembeault who was solid all night. Since taking over the job on the point on the power play, the 24-year old is fourth amongst all defenseman in scoring with 40 on the year. The Oilers play at home against the Maple Leafs on Tuesday.