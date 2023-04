Bouchard contributed a goal in a 5-2 win over San Jose on Thursday.

Bouchard finished the regular season on a high note, providing five goals and 11 points over his last 11 contests. Overall in 2022-23, he contributed eight goals and 40 points in 82 appearances. Bouchard has reached the 40-point mark for the second straight campaign, though he finished shy of his 2021-22 totals of 12 goals and 43 points in 81 outings.