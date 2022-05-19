Bouchard scored a goal on two shots and blocked two shots in Wednesday's 9-6 loss to the Flames in Game 1.

Bouchard buried a Connor McDavid pass into the slot at 7:10 of the second period. After starting the playoffs with five assists in three games, Bouchard struggled in a smaller role with the Oilers dressing seven defensemen. He's at six points, 16 shots on net, 13 hits, nine blocked shots and a minus-3 rating in eight appearances.