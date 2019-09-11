Bouchard scored a power-play goal in Tuesday's 3-1 loss to the Flames' rookies.

Bouchard's goal was the only tally the Oilers' rookies managed against their provincial rivals in the two-game series that saw them shut out 1-0 on Saturday. Bouchard recorded three goals and five helpers in eight games during AHL Bakersfield's playoff run last season. The 19-year-old defenseman seems to be on the fast-track to the NHL, as it's expected he will crack the 23-man roster for Opening Night. The 10th overall pick from the 2018 draft is a name to target for owners in dynasty formats, and he may play his way onto the single-season fantasy radar this year if he can hit the ground running.