Oilers' Evan Bouchard: Scores lone goal in rookie camp
Bouchard scored a power-play goal in Tuesday's 3-1 loss to the Flames' rookies.
Bouchard's goal was the only tally the Oilers' rookies managed against their provincial rivals in the two-game series that saw them shut out 1-0 on Saturday. Bouchard recorded three goals and five helpers in eight games during AHL Bakersfield's playoff run last season. The 19-year-old defenseman seems to be on the fast-track to the NHL, as it's expected he will crack the 23-man roster for Opening Night. The 10th overall pick from the 2018 draft is a name to target for owners in dynasty formats, and he may play his way onto the single-season fantasy radar this year if he can hit the ground running.
More News
-
Oilers' Evan Bouchard: Three points in AHL playoff debut•
-
Oilers' Evan Bouchard: Leading OHL playoffs in scoring•
-
Oilers' Evan Bouchard: Heads back to junior•
-
Oilers' Evan Bouchard: Pots first career goal•
-
Oilers' Evan Bouchard: All systems go for NHL debut•
-
Oilers' Evan Bouchard: Will have shot at NHL in 2018-19•
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.
-
Rookie Fantasy Hockey preview
Jon Litterine recommends which NHL rookies could help your Fantasy team in 2019-20.