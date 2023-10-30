Bouchard scored a goal on two shots in a 5-2 win over the Flames in Sunday's Heritage Classic.

Bouchard now has three goals and five points in his last three contests, as he's up to nine points (three goals, six assists) through his first eight games this season. The 24-year-old blueliner is averaging 20:46 of ice time so far this year, including a career-high 4:12 on the power play. Bouchard's tallied 40 or more points in each of his last two seasons, a number he should easily eclipse if he continues to see similar usage in Edmonton.