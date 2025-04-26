Bouchard scored two power-play goals on four shots in Friday's 7-4 win over the Kings in Game 3.

Bouchard put the Oilers up 2-0 in the first period, but it was his second goal of the game at 13:28 of the third that stood as the game-winner. The 25-year-old is up to five points, 10 shots, three blocked shots and a minus-1 rating over three playoff outings. If the Oilers can gain some traction on the power play, Bouchard will continue to have a significant role on offense while seeing top-four minutes defensively as well.