Bouchard recorded a power-play assist, two blocked shots and two PIM in Friday's 5-3 win over the Ducks.

Bouchard helped out on Leon Draisaitl's go-ahead tally midway through the third period. This was Bouchard's second point over his last seven games, and his first power-play contribution since Jan. 13. The defenseman now has a career-high 44 points through just 47 appearances. He's earned 21 of those points with the man advantage while adding 66 blocked shots, 122 shots on net, 18 PIM and a plus-11 rating. His power-play role should keep him reliable in fantasy even if he moves around the lineup at even strength.