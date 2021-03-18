site: fantasynews | arena: nhl | pageType: stories |
Oilers' Evan Bouchard: Shifts back to taxi squad
By
RotoWire Staff
Mar 18, 2021
at
7:18 pm ET 1 min read
Bouchard was assigned to the taxi squad Thursday.
Bouchard hasn't played an
NHL game since March 1. The 21-year-old flashed his upside before this extended stay on the bench, as he has produced four points and 34 shots on net through 12 games this year. More News
