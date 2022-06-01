Bouchard recorded an assist, three shots on goal and two blocked shots in Tuesday's 8-6 loss to the Avalanche in Game 1.

Bouchard was credited with the secondary helper on a Derek Ryan tally in the third period. Offense has come in limited bursts for Bouchard during the postseason. He's up to three goals, six assists, 30 shots on net, 16 blocked shots, 14 hits and a minus-3 rating in 13 playoff outings. He's yet to get on the scoresheet in more than three games in a row during the playoffs.