Bouchard recorded a power-play assist, three shots on goal, three blocked shots and two PIM in Wednesday's 6-3 loss to the Hurricanes.

Bouchard has a goal and five helpers during his active four-game point streak. He's also gone minus-3 in that span, and his struggles defensively have not helped as the Oilers continue to flounder low in the standings. The 24-year-old blueliner is at 18 points (eight on the power play), 57 shots on net, 28 blocked shots and a mius-8 rating through 18 outings.