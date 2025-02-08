Bouchard produced a power-play assist, two shots on goal, two blocked shots and four PIM in Friday's 5-4 loss to the Avalanche.

He also set up another goal, but it was a shorthanded one for the Avalanche, which stemmed from Bouchard making an errant pass. Bouchard is on a five-game point streak (one goal, six assists). The 25-year-old defenseman has earned a power-play helper in four of those contests. He's now at 44 points, 163 shots on net, 81 blocked shots and a plus-21 rating over 55 appearances.