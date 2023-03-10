Bouchard scored a goal on three shots, helping the Oilers to a 3-2 win over the Bruins on Thursday.

Coming up on the rush, Bouchard fired a shot off a pass from Mattias Janmark to beat Jeremy Swayman, cutting the Bruins' lead to 2-1. This goal snaps a 43-game goal drought for the defenseman, marking his first goal since November 28 versus Florida. On the season, Bouchard has four goals and 25 points in 66 games.