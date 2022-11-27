Bouchard scored the Oilers' first two goals during Saturday's 4-3 come-from-behind win over the host Rangers.

Bouchard started the comeback Saturday with a power-play marker at 4:39 of the third period, cutting the Oilers' deficit to 3-1 with his first goal this season. The 23-year-old defenseman kept it going less than three minutes later, connecting on his second tally off a one-timer from the top of the offensive zone. Bouchard added four shots and two hits, but notably registered a plus-1 rating. It was the first time he was a plus player since Nov. 1, going minus-10 during his previous 10 appearances.