Bouchard notched a power-play assist, three hits and a minus-2 rating in Thursday's 5-3 loss to the Wild.

Bouchard appears to have overtaken Tyson Barrie for first-unit power-play duties. It's been a hot streak on offense that's earned Bouchard the first-unit job -- he has three goals and two assists during a four-game point streak. The 23-year-old will be a must-have fantasy streamer as long as he stays on the top unit. He's up to 11 points (three on the power play), 57 shots on net, 38 hits, 24 blocked shots and a minus-11 rating through 24 contests, though his defensive issues can be overlooked as long as his offense is cooking.