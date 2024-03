Bouchard notched an assist, eight shots on goal and four blocked shots in Saturday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Avalanche.

Bouchard has four helpers over his last three contests. His eight shots Saturday were a season high in a single game. The defenseman is up to 64 points, 174 shots, 90 blocks, 55 hits and a plus-24 rating through 65 appearances. Bouchard should continue to produce steady offense while quarterbacking the Oilers' first power-play unit.