Bouchard notched two assists, including one on the power play, and added two shots on goal and four blocked shots in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Flames.

Bouchard has a goal and six assists over his last seven games. The defenseman is up to 35 points (12 on the power play) with 94 shots, 52 blocks and a plus-2 rating over 38 appearances. Bouchard's offense should continue to surge as long as the Oilers can sustain their recent power-play success.