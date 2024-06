Bouchard notched three assists and two blocked shots in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Panthers in Game 5.

Bouchard helped out on all three of the Oilers' goals in the second period, two of which were on the power play. The defenseman has gone seven games without a goal but has earned nine assists in that span. He's at six goals, 26 helpers, 66 shots on net, 40 blocked shots, 26 hits and a plus-12 rating over 23 playoff contests, with 14 of his 32 points coming on the power play.