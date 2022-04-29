Bouchard notched a power-play assist and two hits in Thursday's 5-4 overtime win over the Sharks.

Bouchard helped out on a Ryan McLeod tally in the second period. The assist kept Bouchard's offense warm -- he has two goals and three helpers with a plus-8 rating in his last five games. The 22-year-old blueliner is up to 43 points (seven on the power play), 203 shots on net, 106 blocked shots, 79 hits and a plus-10 rating through 80 outings.