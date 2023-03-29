Bouchard scored a power-play goal on three shots, added two hits, blocked two shots and went minus-2 in Tuesday's 7-4 win over the Golden Knights.

Bouchard tied the game at 1-1 just 37 seconds after Jonathan Marchessault opened the scoring. Over the last 10 contests, Bouchard has racked up three goals and eight assists. The defenseman is finishing the year strong after some ups and downs early on. He's at six tallies, 34 points (11 on the power play), 147 shots on net, 89 hits, 67 blocked shots and a minus-2 rating through 75 outings.