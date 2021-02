Bouchard scored a goal on two shots, doled out four hits and blocked two shots in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Senators.

Bouchard gave the Oilers a lead at 17:19 as he cashed in on a set-up from Jujhar Khaira. The tally was Bouchard's second of his career -- his only other goal came in the 2018-19 season. The 21-year-old Bouchard has held onto a third-pairing role with Ethan Bear (head) sidelined. Bouchard has two points, 12 shots, five hits and four blocked shots through four contests.