Bouchard scored a power-play goal on four shots in Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Flyers.

Bouchard ended a two-game skid with the goal. That was the first time he's been held off the scoresheet in consecutive games since he opened the year with no points in six outings. The defenseman is up to eight goals, 38 points (14 on the power play), 107 shots on net, 59 blocked shots and a minus-1 rating across 42 appearances this season. His dry spells are unlikely to last long as part of the Oilers' vaunted top power-play unit.