Bouchard scored three goals on eight shots, added three assists, went plus-5 and blocked two shots in Saturday's 6-5 overtime win over the Capitals.

This was just the 24th performance of at least six points by a defenseman in NHL history, and the fourth time an Oilers blueliner has reached that mark. Paul Coffey did it twice and Kevin Lowe did it once. It was easily the best game of Bouchard's 400 career regular-season outings. He's racked up seven goals and 11 assists over 12 contests in January, and he's up to 14 goals, 55 points, 142 shots on net, 73 blocked shots and a plus-9 rating through 53 appearances. Bouchard's defense sometimes gives the Edmonton faithful fits, but games like Saturday are a great reminder why it's easier to root for him in fantasy.