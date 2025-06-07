Bouchard scored a goal on eight shots, added two assists, blocked four shots and logged four PIM in Friday's 5-4 double-overtime loss to the Panthers in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Finals.

Bouchard was involved in all of the Oilers' first-period tallies. He's produced eight multi-point efforts this postseason, and this was his first three-point game since he had three assists in the playoff opener versus the Kings on April 21. Bouchard is at seven goals, 14 helpers, 52 shots on net, 26 blocked shots and a plus-11 rating through 18 playoff outings.