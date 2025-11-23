Oilers' Evan Bouchard: Three-point effort Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Bouchard pocketed three assists with one shot on net, one blocked shot and a plus-5 rating in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Panthers.
After setting up Jack Roslovic for a pair of tallies in the first period, Bouchard had a hand in what proved to be the game-winner by Vasily Podkolzin early in the second. It's the second time in the last six games that Bouchard has popped for a trio of helpers, and on the season the 26-year-old blueliner has three goals and 20 points in 24 contests.
