Bouchard pocketed three assists with one shot on net, one blocked shot and a plus-5 rating in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Panthers.

After setting up Jack Roslovic for a pair of tallies in the first period, Bouchard had a hand in what proved to be the game-winner by Vasily Podkolzin early in the second. It's the second time in the last six games that Bouchard has popped for a trio of helpers, and on the season the 26-year-old blueliner has three goals and 20 points in 24 contests.