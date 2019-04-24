Oilers' Evan Bouchard: Three points in AHL playoff debut
Playing in his first game for AHL Bakersfield, Bouchard tallied a goal and two assists in Tuesday's 5-2 Game 3 victory over Colorado.
Reassigned to the Condors after London was eliminated from the OHL postseason late last week, Bouchard wasted no time making a big impression with his new club. Although Bouchard had a mediocre season for London by his standards (16 goals, 53 points in 45 games), he had an excellent playoff (21 points in 11 games) and his hot run has carried over to the AHL. With the Edmonton defense in shambles, expect the 2018 first-round (10th overall) selection to earn a full-time role with the Oilers in 2019-20.
