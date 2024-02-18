Bouchard scored two goals, including the overtime winner on the power play, in Saturday's 4-3 victory over the Stars.

After getting the Oilers on the board early in the second period, Bouchard potted his career-high fifth GWG of the season by flipping a shot past a screened Jake Oettinger just 30 seconds into OT. The 24-year-old blueliner has already established new career highs in nearly every primary category, including goals (14), points (50) and power-play points (23), and Edmonton still has 31 games left on its schedule.