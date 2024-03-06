Bouchard notched two assists in Tuesday's 2-1 overtime win over the Bruins.

Boston stifled the Edmonton offense for nearly 59 minutes, but it wasn't good enough as Bouchard helped set up two Leon Draisaitl tallies, one with 80 seconds left in regulation and the other with a little over two minutes gone in OT. Bouchard has five multi-point performances in the last 12 games, a stretch in which the 24-year-old blueliner has racked up four goals and 16 points.