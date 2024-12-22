Bouchard logged a pair of assists, four shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 3-2 overtime win over the Sharks.

Bouchard has gone 11 games without a goal, but he's looking a lot more like himself with 10 helpers in that span. The defenseman had a hand in goals by Zach Hyman in the first period and Leon Draisaitl in overtime. Bouchard is up to six goals, 19 assists, 85 shots on net, 52 blocked shots and a plus-7 rating over 33 contests this season. He's earned just six power-play points, so a little more success in that area could put him back among the elite blueliners in the NHL.