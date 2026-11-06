Bouchard scored a power-play goal on three shots, dished an assist and added two PIM in Thursday's 5-4 loss to the Ducks.

Bouchard has scored in three straight contests and has three goals and six helpers during his five-game point streak. The 27-year-old defenseman continues to complement the Oilers' top duo of Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl quite well, leading to blistering scoring paces for all three early this year. Bouchard is at 10 goals, 20 helpers, 49 shots on net, 17 blocked shots and a plus-23 rating through 17 appearances.