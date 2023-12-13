Bouchard recorded a pair of assists in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Blackhawks.

Bouchard picked up his first helper on a Ryan Nugent-Hopkins goal in the first period before setting up Zach Hyman in the third for his 15th power-play point of the season. The 24-year-old Bouchard has been on a tear recently, recording points in 12 straight games, totaling five goals and 13 assists in that span. He's up to 30 points (eight goals, 22 assists) through 26 games this year, third most among NHL defensemen and just 13 shy of his career high of 43 set during the 2021-22 season.