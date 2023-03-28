Bouchard scored a goal and supplied a power-play assist in Monday's 5-4 win over the Coyotes.

This was Bouchard's fourth multi-point effort in March, one shy of matching his total from the rest of the season. The 23-year-old has flourished with 12 points over 13 contests this month. He's up to five goals, 33 points (10 on the power play), 144 shots on net, 87 hits, 65 blocked shots and an even plus-minus rating through 74 appearances.