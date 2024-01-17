Bouchard scored an empty-net goal, added an assist and logged two hits in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Maple Leafs.
Bouchard set up Leon Draisaitl's second-period tally to get the Oilers on the board before adding the empty-netter late in the third. The 24-year-old Bouchard has scored in consecutive contests, and he has three goals and 10 points over his last nine outings. For the season, he's up to 42 points -- one off his career high -- while adding 116 shots on net, 57 blocked shots, 30 hits, 16 PIM and a plus-6 rating through 40 appearances.
