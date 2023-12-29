Bouchard scored a goal on two shots, dished an assist and went plus-3 in Thursday's 5-0 win over the Sharks.

Bouchard snapped a four-game point drought with his helped on Ryan McLeod's goal a minute into the contest. The 24-year-old Bouchard added a goal later in the first period. Prior to the short slump, he put together a 13-game point streak, and his offense has generally been the most consistent aspect of his play. The defenseman is up to nine tallies, 25 helpers, 96 shots on net, 46 blocked shots and a minus-1 rating through 32 appearances.