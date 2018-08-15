Oilers' Evan Bouchard: Will have shot at NHL in 2018-19
Bouchard will have a chance to make the Oilers' 23-man roster after Andrej Sekera (Achilles) was ruled out indefinitely, Jack Michaels of the Oilers Radio Network reports.
Bouchard was excellent for the London Knights of the OHL last season, racking up 25 goals and 87 points in 67 games. He has the size (6-foot-2, 193 pounds) to make the leap to the big club, and his two-way abilities are advanced, which made him the 10th overall pick in the 2018 NHL Draft. Bouchard will turn 19 years old in October, so if he can't make the team he'll go back to the OHL and play for the London Knights.
